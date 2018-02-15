Thursday, February 15, 2018

Weather forecast agency warns of ‘above average’ rains

 

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, February 15, TMA director general Agnes Kijazi said the rains could cause disasters.

By Herieth Makwetta and Mwafatma Hamisi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) has forecasted that most parts of the county will receive average and above average rains starting from the first week of March to May this year.

She called upon authorities and all interested parties to utilise weather forecasts to ensure they prepare the people well and apply disaster management preparedness.

Dr Kijazi said the northern coastal zone covering the regions of Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Coast, Unguja and Pemba and northern parts of Morogoro Region will receive rains from the first week of March.

“We expect the average and above average rains in these areas and in the southern parts of Tanga Region. The remaining area covering northern parts of Tanga will receive rains below average,” she said.

She advised people to use the information to plan their farming, put in order food requirements to ensure food security, secure their own safety and that of their property, including livestock.

