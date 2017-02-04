Wema Sepetu, police officers quizzed over RC drug claims

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ten police officers and five celebrities yesterday appeared at the Central Police Station for questioning over trafficking and abusing drugs.

Meanwhile, Dar es Salaam regional commissioner Paul Makonda has released more names of people he implicates with drug trafficking.

The celebrities, who turned up are: Wema Sepetu, Khalid Mohamed alias TID, Dogo Hamidu and Babuu wa Kitaa. They responded to an order given by Mr Makonda on Thursday that they should appear before the police for interrogation over a syndicate of drug dealers.

Yesterday, Mr Makonda added on his list the names of three more police officers, one musician and four other people.

In a joint press conference with Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone Simon Sirro, Mr Makonda said the three police officers had facilitated the illegal business.

Those who were added on the list were told to report to the police on Monday for questioning.

“There are other three police officers, who shared Sh1 billon last week. The money was obtained from the drug trafficking business,” he noted.

According to him, there is another police officer at the central police station, who is involved in selling drugs after they are collected as evidence. He, therefore, tasked Mr Sirro to work on the matter.

He also directed for immediate arrest of those, who didn’t turn out for questioning yesterday as per his instructions.

“I am glad that some of them have heeded my call. But those, who have refused they should be arrested and spend the weekend in police custody,” said Mr Makonda adding: “I want Dar es Salaam to graduate from being a centre of drug trafficking for the betterment of present and future generations.”

“One drug dealer is in Dubai right now going to China. We are also aware of the drugs scheduled for importation into Dar es Salaam next month from China. I have already communicated with the Immigration Department and Airport to deal with it,” he added.

According to him, the dealer has contributed to the imprisonment of 60 per cent of Tanzanians in China.

The regional commissioner went on to warn those drug dealers to end their involvement in the illegal business.

For his part, Mr Siro said the purpose of questioning the listed celebrities and the police officers was to get information, which would help the police understand the syndicate.