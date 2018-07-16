Wema Sepetu to be sentenced on Friday

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrates Court in Dar es Salaam will deliver its sentence on Wema Sepetu’s Marijuana case on Friday this week.

Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba told the Court on Monday, July 16, 2018 that the sentence - which was to be issued on Monday - will now be delivered on Friday, July 20 after completion of a few pending issues.

“I am sorry to tell the Court that the sentence, which was to be delivered today, Monday, July 16, 2018, will now be issued on Friday, July 20, 2018. This is because I have not included a few important issues into the judgment and therefore, I adjourn the sentencing until Friday, July 20, 2018,” he said when the case was brought before the court for sentencing.

Wema Sepetu, who is Ms Tanzania for 2006, will be sentenced along with other two co-accused persons, Angelina Msigwa and Matrida Seleman Abbas.

It was alleged that on February 4 last year Wema and her co-accused were found in possession of rolls of bhang at Kunduchi Ununio. Wema is also accused of smoking marijuana.

Last year, Tanzanian police launched a crackdown on Top celebrities after a numbers of them were linked to drug Trafficking.

Earlier, the State Attorney, Costantine Kakula, said the case was brought before the court for sentencing and that the prosecution side was ready to listen to the sentencing.