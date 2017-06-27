What Seif should do ‘to remain relevant’

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. While the Registrar of Political Parties office acknowledged its involvement in registering the Civic United Front (CUF) board of trustees with the Registration of Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (Rita), independent political commentators have outlined options to be followed by Secretary General Maalim Seif Shariff Hamad’s faction in order to remain in the country’s political arena.

Last week, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba’s faction announced to have its supporters registered as members of the board of trustees and Rita has confirmed that. Addressing reporters in Morogoro, Rita chief cxecutive officer Emmy Hudson said their decision was reached after consultations with the registrar of political parties’ office.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, deputy registrar of political parties, Mr Sisty Nyahoza, said his office had directed Rita to register board of trustee members from Prof Lipumba’s because his leadership was the one recognized by his office.

“There is one CUF led by Prof Lipumba and Magdalena Sakaya who is the acting Secretary General after Mr Hamad has abdicated. This is what we told Rita when they sought our advice,” he said in a telephone interview.

He denied claims that his office was fuelling dispute and divisions in CUF, saying decisions his office was making were in line with the CUF Constitution. He advised Mr Hamad’s faction to subscribe to their constitution, a move that would bring to frictions to an end.

A political science lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Prof Bakari Mohamed counselled that Mr Hamad’s faction should engage in a dialogue with his political rival Prof Lipumba in order to remain in country’s active politics.

“Secondly, the faction could join existing political parties within Ukawa. But forming a new political party is highly discouraged because they will need to work with registrar’s office which they have been accusing of working to sabotage their political activities,” he said.

Prof Mohamed views were echoed by his Mzumbe University counterpart, Prof George Shumbusho, who suggested that Mr Hamad’s faction chooses a good arbitrator to oversee a mediation process.

“It is known that Mr Hamad is being forced to rejoin Prof Lipumba in efforts to control him. Since forming a new political party isn’t the right option, Mr Hamad could pull CUF legislators out of Parliament and councillors to economically paralyse Prof Lipumba’s faction which is benefiting from the government subventions on the strength of these politicians, then join Chadema to make the Opposition stronger,” he said.

Dr Hamad Salim of the Open University of Tanzania (OUT) said Mr Hamad should file a petition over Rita’s decision and seek interpretation of the Political Parties Act and party’s constitution, warning that it would be a huge mistake for the faction to join small political parties in Zanzibar which according to him they were in one way or other CCM affiliates.