What Tanzania can learn from US poll result

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanians have reacted to the unexpected poll victory of Republican candidate Donald Trump, suggesting that this outcome offers a great lesson to the country.

Mr Trump has stunned America and the world, riding a wave of populist resentment to defeat Ms Hillary Clinton in the race to become the 45th President of the United States.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Prof Bonaventure Rutinwa of the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) said US election results after globalisation has neglected issues of national interests, the US were attracted by candidates addressing issues that protected nationalism.

“They expressed that the citizens are tired of ‘business-as-usual” leadership; that’s why they opted for the non-established candidate” he said in a telephone interview.

He urged Tanzanians to be calm as what transpired in the Trump’s election campaigns would be determined and scrutinised by the US governance system, saying that was why some election pledges made by President Obama such as closing Guantanamo Bay Prison was not implemented.

“The US system has the power to put in check issues over national interest. Therefore, not each and every pledge made will be implemented. It’s also wrong to accuse Republicans for not extending enough support to the world because most projects being implemented now were established during the era of President George Bush from Republicans” he said.

He named some projects as Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) and the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR/Emergency Plan).

According to him, it was also false to accuse Republicans for adding little to prosperity of the world, adding that in spite of the big Democrats’ Senate control, President Obama has initiated very few projects in support of the world and its prosperity.

President John Magufuli is another Tanzanian who made a comments on the election result. He congratulated the President-elect and the Americans for concluding the electoral process.

“Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump and the people of America. Tanzanians and I assure you of continued friendship and cooperation,” reads a message in his twitter account.

For his part, the Head of Economic Diplomacy Department at the Centre for Foreign Affairs, Dr Ahmed Mtengwa, said the result has shown that apart from influence of the exit polls, media and commentaries from experts, the citizen’s decision remained intact.

“No huge changes are expected in the foreign economic relations between Tanzania and the US, and since Dr Magufuli and Mr Trump believe in changes for growth, the two countries should expect growing relations” he said.

Dr Mtengwa was echoed by his counterpart from the centre, Mr Innocent Shoo, who said the poll results meant Democrat’s rule was what saw Kenya topping among countries with close relations with the US; the new era is ushering in two non-nonsense presidents (Dr Magufuli and Mr Trump) and that would see Tanzania taking the position of Kenya.

According to him, financial slump of the US dollar witnessed globally today (yesterday) after announcement of the poll results was a clear indication the world were not prepared for a Trump victory because it lacked trust in him” he said.

Former Kigoma South MP David Kafulila told The Citizen that the US election result was a lesson to Tanzania that the country needed strong institutions which respect decision of the people regardless of the whims of those in power and security organs.

He said Mr Trump won despite the lack of support from the Republican bigwigs as his main rival got massive support from former presidents and the media. He cited the FBI’s act of clearing her of the accusation she was facing.

“We need to congratulate the strength of the system they have built, it resembles that of the UK that supervised the Brexit in respect to people’s decisions. We need to have a strong system too if we want our democracy to thrive” he said.

For his part, Chadema secretary general Vincent Mashinji said the country should learn to identify national agenda and look for the right person to implement it.

He noted that Americans were impressed with Trump’s agenda to restore the country’s “falling” superiority.