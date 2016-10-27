What the youth should do to flourish

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A recent study by the Aga Khan University on Tanzanian youth has revealed most interesting things with regard to country’s young generation, especially on what they think about their future.

Creating new employment opportunities for youth is a critical agenda in all economies, and Tanzania is no exception.

According to official data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), in 2014, the economy created 282, 382 formal-sector jobs while an estimated 800,000 to one million youth entered in the labour market at the same time.

To the most educated bulk of the youth, university graduates, employment is only 40 per cent. Thus it comes as no surprise when 57 per cent of the youth mentioned unemployment as their major concern which the government should urgently address.

The study titled The Tanzania Youth Survey Report and commissioned by the university’s East African Institute, reveals that 60 per cent of Tanzanian youth believe it doesn’t matter how a person makes money, as long as they don’t end up behind bars.

It also shows that 44 per cent would easily take or give bribe, 45 per cent believe corruption is profitable and 58 per cent admire those making money by hook or by crook. Only 23 per cent believe it is important to pay taxes, while 75 per cent say they are afraid of standing up for what is right for fear of retribution. The study incorporated a sample of 1,939 rural and urban Tanzanian youth.

The data was presented by the Institute’s director, Dr Alex Awiti, who noted that the study should go a long way in directing the spotlight on anti-corruption measures being taken by President John Magufuli.

Deputy minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Employment and the Disabled), Dr Abdallah Possi, attended the launch of the report and said the ongoing anti-corruption drive was tailored to tackle such perceptions, noting that the country had reached unprecedented levels.

The Future

Some 65 per cent of the youth believe that Tanzania will be richer materially, with better access to quality education and health, and more jobs for the youth. Another 55 per cent say they aspire to venture into the world of business compared to 25 per cent, who wish to pursue traditional careers like engineering, law medicine and teaching.

In fact, already about 54 per cent of youth aged between 31 and 35 are in self-employment.

While the study shows good signs of the emergence of self-driven and entrepreneurial young Tanzanians, the question how tough is the going for these young men and women.

The struggle is real

Tony Mwanri graduated in 2006 with a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering (Structural) from the University of Dar es Salaam. Ten years later today, he is a poud owner of a growing construction company with nine permanent staff and about 30 casual workers. However, the journey wasn’t easy at all for him.

A few days after graduating, Mr Mwanri opened a company, but with meagre starting capital and zero experience it took just few months for the outfit to collapse.

He then had to do what he didn’t like, look for employment and, luckily enough, he got one. “I worked for a private company from 2007 to 2008. I went there to learn, and that what I did,” he says.

With just a year into his job, he decided to resign and made a second try with his own company. However, due to his exemplary commitment his boss refused to let him go in total; he proposed a new deal which Mr Mwanri couldn’t resist.

“He offered my new company a subcontracting deal, and the paycheck grew from Sh380,000 a month to millions,” he says.

By 2009, his capital had reached Sh100 million, but the economic woes in the US at that time hit hard on him as well. He was dealing with an US company in installation of mobile phone towers, and they were affected by the credit crunch.

“I was nearly down on my knees for the second time, but at least I had a mentor now, my former employer. We decided to shift to construction and it boomed and here I’m now.”

According to Mr Mwanri, while there are lots of opportunities in the country to go for, there’re a number of challenges that need to be sorted out.

“Top of the list is right information; I had only a scratchy knowledge of entrepreneurship. Second is capital or financial assistance as a whole,” he says, adding:

“Interest is quite high in our banks. At 21 per cent, many young entrepreneurs can’t afford that. Worse enough, we have to compete with the Chinese who are enjoying loans of 1.5 per cent interest from their banks,” he says.

“Our government should work on this issue by putting a ceiling. Kenya did it this year, it placed a limit of 14 per cent interest rate,” he adds.

His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is, “first, learn the art of the business, second, persevere and the rest will come with experience.”

Unlike Mr Mwanri, Mr Freddy Mbilinyi, another young entrepreneur, couldn’t wait to finish university to pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.

Mr Mbilinyi, a second year accountancy student at Ardhi University, together with his friend Glory Adrian, a third year law student at UDSM, are about to kick start their business of producing reusable sanitary pads.

They met in August at a seminar called ‘Dare 2 Change Dar: Impactful Innovation,’ which was facilitated by England’s Cambridge University.

They developed the idea of making reusable pads for school girls, especially in the rural areas, where they are forced to skip classes during periods or even drop out of school due to lack of proper sanitary wear.

Their products ‘Rafiki Pads’ are simple, affordable and reusable so as to address this challenge. The pads are made from an absorbent patch and cotton materials to improve women’s comfort.

This idea landed them a support from UTT Microfinance which will support them with Sh6.5 million to open their small factory.