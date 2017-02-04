What would you tell Trump given a chance to meet him?

Mr Trump’s lack of political experience makes him an unreliable partner at the moment. He’s also severally shown to be hostile to people of colour and the marginalised. To me, he is good for self-gratification, making money and avoiding taxes.

Immigration is a global problem that needs collective action. He must stop taking the aggressive approach, including mass evacuations. Instead, he should join current efforts by other developed countries in Europe, international organisations and even developing nations to curb the crisis. My second advice to him would be to stop the continuing depletion of resources in developing countries through economic exploitation by the West. This is to blame for the vicious circle of poverty in less developing countries, and it is contributing to the problem of illegal immigrants. Lastly, I will appeal to Mr Trump to co-operate with international organisations to mitigate the effects of climate change because it’s the less developed countries that are suffering the most.