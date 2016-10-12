What youth think about graft

Dar es Salaam. Sixty per cent of Tanzanian youth believe that it does not matter how a person makes money as long as they don’t end up behind bars, according to a survey by the Aga Khan University.

The study, titled ‘The Tanzania Youth Survey Report’ and commissioned by the university’s East African Institute, shows that 44 per cent would readily take or give a bribe; 45 per cent believe corruption is profitable and 58 per cent admire those making money, irrespective of methods used.

According to the study conducted last year, only 23 per cent of youth believe it is important to pay taxes, while 75 per cent say they are afraid of standing up for what is right for fear of retribution.

The study, which involved 1,939 rural and urban Tanzanian youth touched on political participation. While 68 per cent believe it is important to vote and 60 per cent believe they have the power to make a difference, 74 per cent are vulnerable to electoral bribery and 39 per cent say they will vote only for a candidate who bribes them.

Fifty-seven per cent of respondents mention unemployment as their major concern which the government should address as a matter of urgency.

Fourteen per cent cited the lack of access to capital for business as an overriding concern, while ten and six per cent mention poverty and illiteracy, respectively. The report was presented by the East African Institute Director, Dr Alex Awiti.

“Clearly, we have a huge reservoir of corrupt or corruptible youth, who are not beholden to the ideals of the founding fathers of Tanzania, and they have a penchant for impunity,” he said.

“Our youth need to hear the truth about corruption, especially from the people and institutions they trust the most – government, faith leaders and family. “They need to be told that Tanzania’s recent economic growth would have been greater if corruption was absent, that it inhibits opportunity rather than enables it, and that integrity is a fundamental universal value,” Dr Awiti added.

The survey should go a long way in shining the spotlight on anti-corruption measures being taken by President John Magufuli’s government, he said.

The chief guest at Tuesday’s launch was the Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Employment and the Disabled), Dr Abdallah Possi, who said the perception of corruption among the youth was “alarming but understandable”.

“We are also aware of the unemployment situation...we are happy to see that more and more youth are embracing self-employment, and the government will continue to widen the spectrum of both formal and informal employment,” Dr Possi said.

Prof Joe Lugalla, the director of the university’s Institute for Educational Development, East Africa, said society as a whole was to blame.

“The youth of today have been raised in an era where corruption is acceptable and became part and parcel of their daily life. Now the government is on the front to arrest the situation, but it will be successful if society will accept change.”

Ten words: