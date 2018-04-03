When faulty version of National Anthem plays in parliament….

By Syriacus Buguzi @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Member of Parliament for Mbinga Urban, Sixtus Mapunda, has raised concerns about the version of the National Anthem which is normally sung in the National Assembly.

The CCM party lawmaker said the version has "a lot of weaknesses" in terms of melody, rhythm and wording.

He said the Bunge version of the song was different from the one sung in other public places and events.

The MP raised the matter when seeking the Deputy Speaker's guidance on what steps are being taken to rectify the song.

The Deputy speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson said she needed time to establish the weaknesses in the song before taking appropriate action.