When repeated frisking sexually arouses woman MP

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. A woman legislator, Dr Pudenciana Kikwembe (Kavuu - CCM), is unhappy with repeated security checks when entering Parliament, especially when security officers frisk her.

This, according to her, amounts to fondling, which can arouse one sexually.

Dr Kikwembe made the remarks when asking for the Speaker’s guidance in Parliament on Monday, April 09, 2018. She expressed her displeasure with the whole security checks process.

“When entering this House, we are forced to take off our belts, shoes, watches and other items before going through the security scanners. However, the worst part is the frisking when someone passes their hands over you,” she said adding: “When taking off those belts, men raise their hands and we get to see their navels…our bodies get excited as if they are getting prepared for…(laughter in the House)…a person’s body has several attractions”.

As for yesterday, she said, there was no security alert when she passed through the first scanner.

“When I passed through the second scanner it sounded an alarm. A woman security officer frisked me. Considering that we have been here for one month now, that form of frisking can arouse one sexually,” she said.

She asked the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, to end the practice, saying it was shameful for the honourable MPs to undergo such an exercise.

Mr Ndugai said in response that the exercise should be stopped immediately, noting that it was shameful for MPs to undergo such tedious security checks.