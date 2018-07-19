Find Harbour’s sniffer dog, Lugola tells Tanzania’s police chief

By Bakari Kiango, Mwananchi bkiango@mwananchi.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has new marching orders: trace the whereabouts of Hobby - a police sniffer dog presently stationed at the Port of Dar es Salaam – by 6PM today.

The orders were given by newly-appointed Home Affairs Minister Kangi Lugola during an official visit to inspect police operations at the Port early Thursday (July 19).

Of the six police dogs at the port, two are in training, according to Mr Lugola, but Hobby’s whereabouts are unknown. The dog was last seen Wednesday morning (July 18).

“What I have heard about these dogs is quite unpleasant. I’m told some are rented for other uses. I am really saddened by these reports because these dogs are police officers,” he said.

“When I am done with this visit today, I want the IGP to call me by 6pm. The dog should be at the port at that time, and I want to know where the dog was and what s/he was doing,” he said.