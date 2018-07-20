Who bought what at the Farnborough airshow

The mile-high rivalry between Boeing and Airbus played out at the Farnborough airshow this week, with more than $160 billion in orders for new planes announced.

"You had more announcements from the industry collectively than you had for quite some time," said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's vice president for commercial.

The US aviation giant enjoyed the edge over its European competitor, announcing 676 orders as of Thursday. Airbus had unveiled 431.

"Despite an order book of more than 6,000 single-aisle planes, we continue to take on very important orders," said Guillaume Faury, head of civil aviation at Airbus.

Here is a rundown of some of the biggest contracts announced at Farnborough, southwest of London, one of the world's largest aerospace fairs along with Paris and Dubai.

(All orders were given at catalogue prices, although airlines and cargo operators typically win discounts for large purchases.)

- Boeing, the US giant -

The US group won orders totalling $92 billion at list prices.

- Vietnamese low-cost airline VietJet signed a memorandum of understanding for 80 of Boeing's shorter range 737 MAX 10 model, and 20 737 MAX 8s, for a listed total of $12.7 billion.

- India's Jet Airways ordered 75 737 MAX 8s, worth $8.8 billion.

- Delivery company DHL made a firm order for 14 of Boeing's 777 freighters worth $4.7 billion, and placed an option for another seven of the long-haul planes.

- Leasing company Jackson Square Aviation ordered 30 examples of the 737 MAX 8, worth $3.5 billion.

- Hawaiian Airlines said it was buying 10 of Boeing's long-haul 787-9 planes, at $2.82 billion. That was particularly sweet for Boeing, as Hawaiian had previously agreed to go with an Airbus purchase.

- Airbus, the European heavyweight -

The pan-European group's Farnborough orders came to $70 billion at list prices.

- Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, which wants to expand its long-haul operation to Europe, announced an additional order of 34 Airbus A330neo planes worth $10 billion.

- On top of its Boeing deal, VietJet ordered 50 A321neo planes worth $6.5 billion.

- New Taiwanese airline Starlux signed a memorandum of understanding for 17 A350s listed at $6 billion.

- India's Vistara sealed a letter of intent for 13 A320neo planes. With agreement for another 37 of the planes from leasing operations, the total contract comes to $5.5 billion.

- US airline JetBlue is buying 60 A220-300s listed as worth $5.4 billion. It was the first contract since the model was rechristened by Airbus after it took a majority stake in Canadian company Bombardier's C-series family.

- Sichuan Airlines of China confirmed a previous memorandum for the purchase of 10 long-range A350s worth $2.8 billion.

In addition, both Boeing and Airbus signed billions more in deals with customers that preferred to remain anonymous for now.

Among other Farnborough news, the Nigerian government launched plans to create a new flag carrier airline called Nigeria Air by the end of this year.