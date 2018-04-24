Why Heslb can’t sustain itself

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Higher Education Students Loans Board (Heslb) has limited assurance to sustain the funding of the higher education without depending on the government subsidies and grants, the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed.

The CAG 2016/17 performance audit report disclosed that the Helsb collected 50 per cent of its targets between 2012/13 and 2016/17.

Report shows that the government disbursed Sh2.14 trillion to fund higher education during that period, but recovery of the loans was ineffective.

The report shows that 186,711 loan defaulters accounted for Sh801.3 billion outstanding loans following an increase in the number of beneficiaries.

“If outstanding due loans are not repaid on time, the risk is that Heslb will miss a substantial amount of loans to refinance other loan applicants,” reads the CAG report.

Furthermore, report shows that loans recovery trend was minimal, noting that Sh98.8 billion out of Sh319 billion was collected between 2012/13 and 2016/17 financial years.

During that period only Sh81.16 billion, which is equivalent to 25 per cent was repaid from specific outstanding due loans.

According to the report, the repayment of loans was far below the collection targets, tracings and billings.

“In the 2012/13 and 2016/17 financial years, the loans board collected 35 per cent and 48 per cent while the target was 70 per cent and 80 per cent respectively,” reads the CAG report.

The report shows that due loans rose from Sh105 billion to Sh221 billion (equivalent to 110 per cent) between 2015/16 and 2016/17 financial years leading to a sharp rise in loan repayment in recent years.

It further says the increase in loans deducted from eight per cent to 15 per cent per month that commenced early 2017 accounted for Sh20 billion recovery out of Sh116 billion collected in the 2016/17 financial year.

Regarding the status of loans collected against due loans in each year, the report established that the collection dropped from 43 to 27 per cent between 2012/13 and 2015/16 financial years.

“However, the collection rose to 53 per cent in the 2016/17 financial year when collections hit Sh116 billion from Sh28 billion, which is equivalent to 314 per cent,” the report reads.

In the report, the CAG noted an increase rate of tracing new loan beneficiaries from 28 to 51 per cent between 2013/14 and 2016/17.

However, he added that Helsb lacked formal reports to support actual the number of traced loan beneficiaries and the annual targets to measure performance of the board basing on collections.

Furthermore, report found that there were limited efforts of billing traced loan beneficiaries and give adequate documentation.

“Billing was done at 100 per cent to loan beneficiaries traced between 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 due to use of loans repayment and recovery database,” reads the report.

Report attributed the weaknesses of failure to increase collections to ineffective use of loan database and risk based methods in planning the tracing of loan beneficiaries and recovery strategies.

Other reasons are inadequate implementation and monitoring of loan repayment and recovery activities and inadequate oversight role and support by the ministry of Education Science and Technology in ensuring optimal loans collections. The CAG therefore, recommended that repayment and recovery manual should be updated, assessment should be conducted to develop robust monitoring and evaluation framework to provide Heslb with realistic targets and key performance.

“Also, Heslb should upgrade and customize the loan repayment and recovery database and develop risk profile of loan beneficiaries to integrate it with loan repayment and recovery strategies in order to increase efficiency in allocation and utilization of resources,” reads the report