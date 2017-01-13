Magufuli explains his absense at Z’bar Revolution fete

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Shinyanga. President John Magufuli yesterday explained why he did not attend the 53rd anniversary of the Revolution of Zanzibar in the Isle, saying the government is working on a mechanism that will make it possible to mark national days in both sides of the Union.

The Head of State made the clarification while addressing Shinyanga residents at the CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga municipal, an event that was also attended by the Zanzibar Minister of State in the President’s Office (Regional Administration and Special Departments), Mr Haji Omar Kheir.

The fete in Zanzibar was attended by former presidents Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Benjamin Mkapa and Jakaya Kikwete.

The other Union leaders present were Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai and his deputy Dr Tulia Ackson as well as heads of security forces. Dr Magufuli’s statement flashed the green light for the possibility of the events to be held in both sides, according to him it would be a better way to protect and maintain the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

“Under the new arrangement, all of us don’t have all to gather at one venue,” said President Magufuli.

“We all belong to the same country, Tanzania, anything to be done in on one side should reflect the unity and solidary that we inherited from the founders of the United Republic, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume,” he explained.

He also acknowledged the role of the Zanzibar Revolution in the formation of the Union, saying it laid the foundation of the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar, hence blessing the interaction between the peoples from both sides.

“Now I’m free to appoint anyone from either the Mainland or the Isles in whatever position. This can also be done in Zanzibar. For example, I appointed Prof Makame Mbarawa, who comes from Pemba, the minister for Works, Transport and Communications,” he said and thanked Zanzibar President Dr Ali Mohamed Shein for allowing his minister, Mr Kheir, to attend the event in Shinyanga.

In his speech, Dr Magufuli was compelled to calm down the audience that expressed their agitation over water tariffs claiming they were too high for them to afford.

The matter was raised by the Shinyanga Urban MP Stephen Masele who wanted the tariffs lowered.

Dr Magufuli directed the managing director of the Shinyanga Water Supply and Sewarage Authority (Shuwasa), Mr Sylvester Mahole, to clarify the charges. However, the latter’s clarifications only fuelled disparaged the wananchi further.