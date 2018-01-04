Why black rhinos can be an asset to Mkomazi sanctuary

By Zephania Ubwani news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. Visitors to the Mkomazi National Park can rise sharply if the endangered black rhinoceros bred there are made accessible to tourists.

Officials of the park, which was established as a game reserve in 1951 and upgraded into a park in 2006, say that they would continue advising for rhinos to be made accessible to tourists to increase the tourist revenue to the park.

“This park can become a major tourist attraction if the rhino sanctuary is opened for tourism,” the chief park Warden Marco Meoli says.

The rhino enclosure in the middle of the 3,245 square kilometre park is still out of bounds for the visitors but could increase guest arrivals once opened to the public.

“We believe once opened to the public some visitors would be keen to come here specifically to see these animals which have become rare,” he tells The Citizen team that visited the Park over the weekend.

Breeding of the highly endangered animal at Mkomazi is being undertaken by a Briton conservationist Tony FitzJohn under the ‘Okoa Faru’ project.

The breeding programme, implemented jointly with the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa), has seen the successful translocation of the animals from the zoos overseas in the last 20 years.

The animals were brought in from different breeding centres including Czech Republic and South Africa to reinforce the local rhino population devastated by the poaching.

Although the breeding area is within the confines of the Mkomazi National Park, the management of the project is firmly within the hands of the conservationist who settled there in the late 1990s.

Their population has not been made public but the park officials feel it was now time tourists are accessed to them.

According to statistics, the park received a total of 13,433 visitors between 2009/2010 and 2016/2017, of whom 8,445 were locals and 4,988 from outside.

Pellagy Marandu, a senior tourism promotion officer with the park said the rhino enclosure should be opened in order “to pull more tourists”.

“One of the challenges we are having is that the rhinos are there but not for tourism,” he said, noting that discussions have been underway on the proposal.

Meanwhile, once threatened by heavy poaching and livestock grazing, Mkomazi National Park is set to reclaim its status as an unmatched animal paradise. The vast park is witnessing an increase of its animal population, thanks to heightened war against poaching and livestock invasion.

Significant increase has been seen with the growing numbers of giraffes, zebras and other grazing wild animals which nearly vanished a few years ago.

“The population of giraffes, zebras and buffalos has increased significantly as is that of eland and oryx,” remarked Mr Marandu.

Population of the said animals and that of the elephants, hunted down for their ivory, declined sharply before the protected area was upgraded to a park ten years ago.

Rhinos were wiped out completely and the last one was spotted in 1985.

Without giving statistics, the official said, more animals have returned to the game sanctuary also after the digging of water dams to offset shortage of water during the long dry seasons.

A random survey by The Citizen at Mkomazi, one of the 16 parks managed by the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa), found teeming populations of zebras and giraffes, a sharp contrast to the recent past.

Scores of tourists were specifically attracted to the concentration of the graceful giraffes and other grazing animals near the artificial water holes.

“Mkomazi was damaged (by poachers). It’s a story to tell. It’s now back on track,” said one of the tourists Graham Reid from the UK during his second trip to the area.

He said there were enough indications that the wildlife was picking up at the 3,245 square kilometre park, the fourth largest after Ruaha, Serengeti and Katavi.

In all, the park is endowed with 20 large mammals, the others being generuk antelopes, hartebeests, water buck as well as lions, cheetahs, leopards and other carnivores.

The rise in the animal population corroborate with recent reports that the elephant population in the Mkomazi/West Tsavo ecosystem has increased by 15 per cent since 2014.