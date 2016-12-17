Why blindness poses risk in Moro

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Eye diseases are common to many households in Tanzania, including children under the age of five.

Despite this situation, not much has been done in terms of public awareness.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that at least one per cent of the country’s population live with eye problems.

With over 50 million people in the country, it translated into about 500,000 people living with various eye problems.

Recently, a media workshop on eye health care was organised in Morogoro. It aimed at making journalists aware of eye health care in the country, especially among older persons. During the workshop it was revealed that in Morogoro alone, at least 22,184 people live with avoidable blindness.

Out of that number, 80 per cent are aged beyond 50 years. This number, according to researchers, can be higher in regions with high population.

Speaking during the workshop, the Regional Eye Care Coordinator, Dr Sencodri Njau, said the majority of people with eye problems in the region could not afford eye treatment, hence most of them were susceptible to blindness.

He said according to the July Rapid Assessment of Avoidable Blindness research conducted in the region, if urgent measures were not taken, at least 4,437 people were at risk of becoming blind in Morogoro every year. “At least 73 per cent of Morogoro residents live in rural areas, whose income is too low to afford eye treatment. That is why we appreciate the support of HelpAge International and Sightsavers, who have been implementing the Eye Health Project targeting to reach 10,000 people for cataract surgery, which contributes to 61 per cent of blindness among older persons.

“Blindness is preventable only if the patient is diagnosed and receives treatment early. Therefore, by raising public awareness and make go for early diagnosis will save them from becoming blind,” said Dr Njau.

He said eye health problems were common to older persons.

“Their advanced age is a challenge. Then, when one becomes blind, it becomes a problem to him,” he insisted. Dr Njau insisted on increasing public awareness on preventive measures to counter eye health problems pointing out that almost all cases of blindness were preventable and avoidable.

“It involves very basic home activities of having a clean environment and personal hygiene, wearing of protective glasses, early diagnosis, vaccination, control of systematic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and improving nutrition value by improving one’s daily diet,” insisted Dr Njau.

The WHO estimates that at least nine million people in sub-Saharan Africa are blind and 27 million are visually impaired. The WHO warns that the number of blind people in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to double by 2020 unless measures are taken to address the growing problem.

Causes

Major causes of avoidable blindness in sub-Saharan Africa have been identified as cataract, which contributes to 50 per cent of blindness, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, childhood blindness, trachoma and onchocerciasis.

Although these causes are preventable, the WHO says there are inadequate resources to tackle visual impairment and blindness in sub-Saharan Africa. Therefore, there is a marked shortage (particularly mid-level eye care personnel) and mal-distribution of human resources and eye care facilities. The current output of eye care services is grossly inadequate and far from addressing the problem.

Similar shortfalls were observed in research carried out in Morogoro Region, where according to Dr Njau, the region is facing numerous challenges related to eye health, including having only the Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital for extensive eye health care.

This situation enables only few people to get access to the facility. The region has 13 hospitals, 318 dispensaries and 48 health centres. For this reason, HelpAge International (Tanzania) and Sightsavers under the sponsorship on Conrad Hilton Foundation are running a three-year eye health care project called ‘Expansion of Eye Health and Empowerment of Older Persons in Morogoro’. The project aims at addressing issues of avoidable blindness to all, with a specific focus on older persons.

The Sh4.2 billion project intends to reach to 10,000 Morogoro residents with various eye problems and perform cataract surgery to those will be found to have the problem. Under the project, nine district hospitals will be empowered with equipment that will enable them to perform primary eye care treatment before being referred to referral hospitals.

District hospitals, which will benefit from the project include those in Morogoro District Council, Ulanga, Kilosa, Mvomero, Kilombero, Morogoro Municipality, Gairo, Malinyi and Ifakara.

For his part, HelpAge International Communications Officer Henry Mazunda pointed out that blindness among older persons had subjected many of them to poverty. Therefore, the two institutions have seen it important to collaborate with the government, as it seeks to provide universal old age pension to address health challenges.

He noted that there were beggars in every street in urban centres and a broad cross-section of them were blind older persons. They are usually accompanied by someone else signalling that addressing the problem at an early age is very important as it will remove many people from the vicious poverty cycle.

“We know that older persons in this country face numerous challenges such as poor health care, lack of access to finance and poverty. But the situation is much better to those, who can still see and becomes worse if an older person faces all these problems and at the same time is blind,” he said adding: “We hope that through this project some of them will be helped and given hope again because even, when we have facilities if people cannot afford treatment it cannot help much and that is why treatment through this project is free of charge,” said Mr Mazunda.

Morogoro Elderly People Organisation Executive Director Samson Msemembo called on stakeholders to work together to solve problems facing older persons in the region as no one could avoid becoming old.