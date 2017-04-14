Wild animals cause havoc in Liwale

By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Liwale. Some farmers in Liwale District in Lindi Region have appealed to the government to help them fight wild animals from Selous game Reserve who have been invading their farms.

They complained that if the government does not intervene and assist them deal with the wildlife, there was danger that they would not harvest much, if anything.

They also noted that in addition to destroying their crops, the wild animals were a threat to their safety.

They made the remarks recently when a team from the prime Minister’s Office unit dealing with disaster management visited to educate them on how to mitigate disasters.

They said that the training they received will not help much because they don’t have the needed facilities to wade off the wild animals.

"We have been taught on man made disasters as well as natural disasters. But as far as we are concerned, our number one enemy here is wild animals from Selous. We appeal to the government for assistance to deal with the animals because we don’t have what it takes to control them,” lamented Mr Issa Rashid, one of the farmers.