Wind turbine maker eyes Tanzania

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Danish-based wind turbine manufacturer Vestas is in talks with the government on the possibility of providing technical assistance or constructing a wind farm in Singida or Dodoma region.

The world’s largest manufacturer of wind turbines sees a potential for production of at least 500 Megawatts of wind energy, more than a quarter of Tanzania’s current energy consumption, and is mulling setting up their infrastructure.

Wind is a renewable cost-competitive source of energy that does not produce any pollutants or emissions during operation that could harm the environment.

“We would like to develop cooperation with the Tanzanian government, developers and stakeholders to provide affordable and reliable domestic renewable energy for the community,” said the company’s country manager for South Africa, Ms Toni Beukes.

Ms Beukes told The Citizen during the Tanzania Wind Conference at the weekend that negotiations were being facilitated by the Danish embassy, adding that after putting final touches to some official issues the project would start. She said construction of turbines was relatively simple and could take as few as 18 months to complete.

“Once the power purchasing agreement (PPA) is signed the company will have an option to either supply the technology or construct the wind farm,” she said.

According to Ms Beukes, the firm has installed or built wind mills that have produced more than 1,000MW across Africa. In 2014 the firm sealed a deal to supply 365 V52-850 kW turbines (corresponding to 310 MW) to Lake Turkana Wind Power Ltd in Kenya’s Lake Turkana. The company has also installed wind turbines in more than 79 countries globally.

Danish ambassador to Tanzania Einar Jensen says: “Our story, therefore, provides valuable lessons for wind in the Tanzanian context,” adding that the Danish firm started negotiating with the government last year.