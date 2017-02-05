Woes pile up for EAC as members hold cash

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Concerns are growing over the financial crisis currently facing the East African Community (EAC) with the employees increasingly worried that an unprecedented delay of salaries last month could mean more uncertainty for the cash-strapped organisation.

Employees who spoke to The Citizen on Sunday have said should the partner states fail to immediately intervene, joint projects and programmes would stall.

Member states are yet to settle their outstanding contributions for the remaining months of the current financial year.

The contributions now stand at a combined total of $28.3 million out of $41.8 million they are required to pay during the entire 2016/17 financial year.

Various routine activities of the EAC have been cut while some projects and programmes remain suspended. Officials of the Secretariat, the executive organ of the Community that handles budget matters, could not be reached to explain the situation.

But during the recently-held session of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala), the Speaker Daniel Kidega renewed his appeal to the partner states to remit their budget contributions in time so that the regional body could smoothly get on with implementation of its projects and programmes.

“The matter is so critical that the Assembly and a number of institutions and organs literally postponed or reduced some of their activities last year,” he said. noting that delayed contributions currently standing at 39 per cent painted “a less than positive picture of the direction necessary to drive the Community”.

He blamed bureaucrats responsible for regional integration in the governments of the EA states for the mess, but suggested that the once proposed alternative funding mechanism for the EAC be fast-tracked as directed by regional leaders at the recent summit.

Efforts to get hold of the Chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministers and Tanzania’s deputy minister for Foreign Affairs and EAC Cooperation, Dr Suzanna Kolimba, who was seen at the EAC headquarters on Friday, were futile.

But a number of staff members confirmed that the regional organisation was in dire straits financially, as evidenced by delayed salaries last month.

They called for urgent intervention of the regional leaders to stem the crisis.

The financial stalemate currently affecting the Community is largely blamed on failure by the five partner states - Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Burundi and Rwanda - to remit their annual budget contributions to the Secretariat.

South Sudan, a new entrant into the bloc, has not been fully integrated into the activities of the Community.

It is also blamed on the declining financial support by the traditional development partners and the crisis in Burundi. Currently the donors’ support to EAC account for about 60 per cent of the EAC annual budget expenditure, down from 70 per cent a few years ago.

The financial crisis worsened from last year, and in October the Council of Ministers - the policy organ of the Community - directed all the five member countries to settle their budget obligations for 2016/17 fiscal year by December 31.

“This has not been done to date. The EAC has also failed to implement the sustainable funding mechanism, which was suggested a long time ago,” explained one official, adding that a proposal to take to task partner states that fail to remit their budget funds in time had also not worked.

A breakdown on the status of the EAC partner states’ contribution availed to The Citizen on Sunday indicated that Tanzania, the host country and founder member of the Community, has remitted only $1.5 million (or 18 per cent of its contribution) to the EAC Secretariat for the 2016/17 fiscal year as of yesterday.

Each of the five states was to contribute an average of $8.3 million to the Arusha coffers, making a total of $41.8 million while the development partners were to raise $46.9 million out of the total budget expenditure at EAC for 2016/17 estimated at $101.6 million.