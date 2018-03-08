Speaking during an event to mark the International Women’s Day in Dar es Salaam on March 8, Ms Woiso said female bosses should also think about empowering their disadvantaged counterparts on a personal basis.

“It is unfortunate that some successful women are not willing to support their underprivileged counterparts. If we are to promote gender equality, we must be in the forefront of helping fellow women so they can also be successful in what they are doing,” she said.