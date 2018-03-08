Thursday, March 8, 2018

Woman banker urges female bosses to support their disadvantaged counterparts

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The chief executive officer for Bank M Tanzania, Ms Jacqueline Woiso has challenged privileged women to support their disadvantaged counterparts and uplift them economically.

Speaking during an event to mark the International Women’s Day in Dar es Salaam on March 8, Ms Woiso said female bosses should also think about empowering their disadvantaged counterparts on a personal basis.

“It is unfortunate that some successful women are not willing to support their underprivileged counterparts. If we are to promote gender equality, we must be in the forefront of helping fellow women so they can also be successful in what they are doing,” she said.

