Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Woman held for setting fire to her 2 children, grandson

 

In Summary

  • Speaking on the incident, Mwanza Regional Police Commander Ahmed Msangi said the woman allegedly committed the crime in the morning.
  • The victims include a Form One student, Ally Omary, 15, from Lumala Secondary School, a Standard One pupil, Shapi Omary, 11, from Sahara Primary School and her grandson, Elema Nyalingu, 1.
Advertisement
By Geofrey Kimani @thecitizenkim1 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The police yesterday arrested a woman for allegedly setting fire to her two children and a grandson in Igogo Ward, Mwanza City.

Speaking on the incident, Mwanza Regional Police Commander Ahmed Msangi said the woman allegedly committed the crime in the morning.

The victims include a Form One student, Ally Omary, 15, from Lumala Secondary School, a Standard One pupil, Shapi Omary, 11, from Sahara Primary School and her grandson, Elema Nyalingu, 1.

The police boss told this reporter during a telephone interview that the victims were rushed to hospital.

“We received a report about the incident and the police rushed to the scene to save the children and arrested the woman,” he said.

He noted that preliminary investigation showed the woman was suffering from mental illness and was on medication.

“The cause of the incident is still unknown, but the suspect was also taken to hospital for medical treatment under police guard,” he noted.

Bugando Medical Centre Public Relations officer Lucy Mogele said yesterday that two of the victims were still admitted to the hospital, one in the intensive care unit and the other in ward No J5.

“I cannot give details now (yesterday) about the health conditions of the children because doctors are attending to them,” she said.

He said more information could be obtained later after the doctors are through with their routine visit. The daughter of the suspect also admitted her mother had a history of mental illness.

She noted that the victims were initially admitted to Sekou-Toure District Hospital, but Ally Omary and Shapi Omary were later referred to BMH after their health deteriorated.

She, however, expressed shock at the incident, saying her mother had not shown any sign of violent behaviour before.

“This has not happened before. Of course, I knew my mother had a mental problem and it had not made her decided to do what she has done. I can’t understand what has happened to her, “ she said.

Related Stories

1  hour ago

Woman held for setting fire to her 2 children, grandson

The police yesterday arrested a woman for allegedly setting fire to her two children and a grandson in Igogo Ward, Mwanza City.

advertisement

In The Headlines

20 minutes ago

Prosecution added more six counts to Tegeta escrow suspects

Prosecution has added six more counts against the key suspects in the infamous Tegeta escrow

50 minutes ago

Moshi farmers now sensitised to grow legumes

The government sensitises farmers in Moshi District to grow legumes, especially soya beans, which

  • News
    Kisutu Court strike out bail application by TFF officials  
  • News
    Quality heath care still a challenge  
  • News
    Number of missing girls on the rise in Mwanza Region  