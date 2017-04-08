Saturday, April 8, 2017

Woman jailed for stealing vicoba cash

Advertisement
By Mary Mwaisenye @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.com
advertisement

In The Headlines

Public outrage over ‘kidnapping’ of Roma Mkatoliki

The suspected kidnapping of three artistes, including Ibrahim Musa, alias Roma Mkatoliki, has

Shein graces Karume’s death commemoration

The Isles’s First President was assassinated on April 7, 1972 in Zanzibar Town

  • News
    E-passport for EAC bloc to be ready Jan  
  • News
    Sh760m spent on rhino questioned  
  • Africa
    Tanzania, Uganda sign energy, civil aviation agreement  
  • Africa
    Budget committee pushes for additional Sh21bn for Bunge  