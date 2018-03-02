Friday, March 2, 2018

Woman who survived crocodile attack undergoes surgery

Morogoro resident Martha Malambi narrates her

Morogoro resident Martha Malambi narrates her ordeal to The Citizen journalist about how she survived a crocodile attack while drawing water from a river but lost her son in the process on Mgeta River, Movemero District on February 17. PHOTO|HERIETH MAKWETTA 

In Summary

Ms Malambi, from Mvomero District was attacked by the animal on February 17 when she went to draw water from River Mgeta at Ukutu village, Morogoro Region.  Her two year old baby drowned following the attack but she survived.


Advertisement
By Syriacus Buguzi
More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The woman, a resident of Morogoro region who was attached by a crocodile with her baby strapped on the back, Martha Malambi, 25, has undergone surgery today March 2nd at Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI).

Ms Malambi, from Mvomero District was attacked by the animal on February 17 when she went to draw water from River Mgeta at Ukutu village, Morogoro Region.  Her two year old baby drowned following the attack but she survived.

Her story broke on Friday March 2nd in The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers of MLC. More is yet to come on the details of her baby and what actually happened to him.

Ms Malambi has been going through a series of treatment procedures to heal the wounds she sustained as she struggled to escape from the jaws of a crocodile.

Having spent about two weeks in hospital, her right leg which was crushed by the crocodile is slowly recovering, according to doctors. However, she required more attention and further treatment.

MOI’s senior specialist in Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, Dr Paul Marealle, told The Citizen on Friday March 2nd that Ms Malambi has successfully undergone a procedure to implant Sign Nails.

The Sign Nails are an interlocking intramedullary implants designed for use in the treatment of long bone fractures.

Ms Malambi’s right leg was badly injured when the crocodile pulled her by its jaws.


Related Stories

13  hours ago

Crocodile attack kills son, wounds woman

It was on Saturday, February 17, at 5pm when Martha Malambi, 25, with her baby strapped to her back, walked down to River Mgeta at Ukutu Village, Mvomero District in Morogoro Region.

advertisement

In The Headlines