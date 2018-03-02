Woman who survived crocodile attack undergoes surgery

Dar es Salaam. The woman, a resident of Morogoro region who was attached by a crocodile with her baby strapped on the back, Martha Malambi, 25, has undergone surgery today March 2nd at Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI).

Ms Malambi, from Mvomero District was attacked by the animal on February 17 when she went to draw water from River Mgeta at Ukutu village, Morogoro Region. Her two year old baby drowned following the attack but she survived.

Her story broke on Friday March 2nd in The Citizen and Mwananchi newspapers of MLC. More is yet to come on the details of her baby and what actually happened to him.

Ms Malambi has been going through a series of treatment procedures to heal the wounds she sustained as she struggled to escape from the jaws of a crocodile.

Having spent about two weeks in hospital, her right leg which was crushed by the crocodile is slowly recovering, according to doctors. However, she required more attention and further treatment.

MOI’s senior specialist in Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgery, Dr Paul Marealle, told The Citizen on Friday March 2nd that Ms Malambi has successfully undergone a procedure to implant Sign Nails.

The Sign Nails are an interlocking intramedullary implants designed for use in the treatment of long bone fractures.

Ms Malambi’s right leg was badly injured when the crocodile pulled her by its jaws.