Women educated on land rights

Tarime. At least 150 women here underwent training on women’s rights with regards to land ownership.

Speaking to The Citizen recently, a Musoma-based legal services advocate, Mr Ostack Mligo, said the training was part of a one-year project to be carried out in Tarime and Rorya districts.

He said the training programme had been sponsored by a Swedish organisation known as Vi Agroforestry.

According to Mr Mligo, the majority of women in Tarime District are ignorant of land ownership rights.

He said the centre would create awareness among women on land laws. Participants were educated on the Village Land Act of 1999 and Town Land Act of 2002.

The training drew participants from Komaswa, Itiryo and Nyandoto wards that included traditional elders and civic leaders.