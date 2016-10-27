Women happy making own money

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. Women believe that economic empowerment would greatly reduce incidences of gender-based violence.

A member Nyamete women’s group based in Musoma that started a poultry project, Ms Winfirida Mafuru, strongly feels that gender-based violence (GBV) would decrease greatly in Mara Region if women were less financially dependent on their partners.

She encourages more women to join Savings and Credit Cooperatives (Saccos’) and become financially empowered enough to send their children to school.

Ms Mafuru a member of a Saccos based here, said she looks forward to the weekly meetings, as each saving she makes, motivates her to work harder.

She would like to invest the money in another business while she still engages in the poultry project.

Ms Mafuru says it is not only women who benefit from the savings and credit schemes as their families and society as a whole, gain from the improvements in their livelihoods.

Another resident, Ms Editha Godfrey, said she was encouraged to join a savings and credit society after she had made up her mind to upgrade her salon.

A friend of hers invited her to join the Saccos she belonged to so that she could qualify to secure a loan.

“I had no idea of the benefits of Saccos’ I thought they were waste of time,” she confessed.

According to experts on gender, women’s economic empowerment – that is, their capacity to bring about economic change for themselves is increasingly viewed as the most important contributing factor to achieving equality between women and men.

But economically strengthening women who are half the world’s workforce is not only a means by which to spur economic growth, but also a matter of advancing women’s human rights.

Others argue that economic empowerment has long been considered a key component in structural interventions to reduce gender inequality and GBV among women and girls.

Although results from recent studies have yielded inconsistent evidence on the relationship between women’s economic empowerment interventions and the risk of GBV, there is evidence that increased empowerment reduces GBV.

This is because educational or financial empowerment offer women higher status in the household, which then decreases women’s risk of experiencing violence.

Based in Musoma, Imara Saccos was established in 2012 with the aim of bringing together men and women from various walks of life to improve their livelihoods.

In 2015 collaborating with the Tanzania Entrepreneurs Support Centre it conducted research on the different inputs women made towards their households.

The findings prompted Imara Saccos management to initiate a special fund for women to make and save money.

The Saccos’ chairman Mr Boniphace Ndengo, said, Musoma Urban MP, Mr Vedastus Mathayo succeeded in securing Sh200 million as a grant for the women to access loans.

Within five months 2,760 women acquired loans and the Saccos hopes to have reached 6,000 women by the end of this year.