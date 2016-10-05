Women urged to screen for cervical cancer

Women are being urged to go for regular check-ups for cervical cancer. The majority of cervical cancer-related deaths occur in developing countries including Tanzania.
The Medical Officer In-Charge of Bukombe District Hospital Dr Nyamuhanga Range said Monday that many women suffering from cervical seek treatment when it is too late.
“Cervical cancer takes a long time to develop and often no symptoms are felt until it is too late, but the good news is that it can be treated once detected early,” he said.
Another doctor at the hospital, Dr Mahona Kaji said the facility is collaborating with the Christian Social Services Commission to organise screenings for women in the district. He urged local government leaders to encourage women to turn up for the screenings.