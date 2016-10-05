Women urged to screen for cervical cancer

Women are being urged to go for regular check-ups for cervical cancer. The majority of cervical cancer-related deaths occur in developing countries including Tanzania.

The Medical Officer In-Charge of Bukombe District Hospital Dr Nyamuhanga Range said Monday that many women suffering from cervical seek treatment when it is too late.

“Cervical cancer takes a long time to develop and often no symptoms are felt until it is too late, but the good news is that it can be treated once detected early,” he said.