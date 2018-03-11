By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Cape Town. The 17th World Conference on Tobacco or Health (WCTOH) has come up with ten declarations as it went on to announce the tobacco epidemic as the biggest public health threat that the world has ever faced.

This was revealed in Cape Town, South Africa, where anti-tobacco stakeholders called for equity in tobacco control leadership as the WCTOH announced Dr Flavia Senkubuge – the first black woman to be president of the global forum.

In a statement released at the end of the conference on Friday, WCTOH called for gender and sex to be incorporated into research as standard and for greater implementation of the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

The statement outlined ten declarations that anti-tobacco campaigners have come up with in the effort to end tobacco consumption around the world.

“Tobacco use kills more than 7 million people each year, and the vast majority of these deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries,’’ said the statement.

The global economic cost of smoking amounts to nearly 2 trillion dollars and 2 percent of the worlds GDP in 2016, it added.

“Tobacco use also undermines sustainable development, imposing a huge burden on the global economy, exacerbating poverty, contributing to food insecurity, and harming the environment,’’ it pointed out.

However, the WCTOH is concerned that there is an irreconcilable conflict between the manufacture and marketing of tobacco products and the right to health.

“The tobacco industry is a driver of poverty and linked to child labor, violation of workers’ rights, food insecurity and exploitation of farmers. African governments need to take concrete and urgent action to implement alternative livelihoods that are the rich sources of income free from tobacco, it noted.

Thus, the stakeholders, unanimously declared to call on governments to unite with civil society to stop tobacco industry interference and accelerate implementation of the WHO FCTC using a whole of government approach.

They also urged governments, scientists, research entities, foundations, and civil society organizations to reject or cease engagement with the Philip Morris International-funded Foundation for a Smokefree World and other initiatives of the tobacco industry

In doing so, they adopted the Cape Town Declaration on Human Rights and a Tobacco-free World. “We call on African governments to operationalize the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on financing for development that recommends increasing tobacco taxes as an untapped, sustainable domestic resource mobilization strategy, for accelerating the implementation of the WHO FCTC in Africa,’’ reads another declaration.

“We call on Parties to actively engage in the development of the WHO FCTC Medium Term Strategic Framework and Plan and to endorse them at the forthcoming eighth session of the Conference of the Parties of the WHO FCTC,” said another declaration.

Then, the WCTOH said it supports the concept of a tobacco free generation and commit to empowering youth involvement and advocacy as a means to achieving a tobacco free world.

Stakeholders called upon Finance Ministers to actively support the WCTOH 2018 Declarations by prioritizing sustainable funding for tobacco control and ceasing public and private investment in the tobacco industry.

They also called on governments to extend as a priority, fiscal policies to continually decrease the affordability and accessibility of tobacco products

“We call on the Parties to the WHO FCTC to integrate gender based data collection and reporting into Party reports to the Conference of the Parties on their implementation of the WHO FCTC by COP9,’’ they added.