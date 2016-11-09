World awaits the new US president

Washington. Eager voters crowded into polling stations to choose a new US president yesterday after a wild and bitter contest between the billionaire populist Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the Democrat seeking to become the first woman to win the White House.

In Virginia horse country, balmy south Florida, and busy Manhattan long lines snaked into the streets outside voting stations.

“I’m excited. I can’t believe I finally get to vote, said Mr Jose Maria Molleda, 63, a new US citizen voting at a Presbyterian church in Clifton, Virginia, where a crowd of 150 gathered before dawn for the 6am poll opening in the swing state.

“Are you voting?” joked an election official in Palmetto, Florida, tickling the feet of a baby as her mother carried her into a voting station.

A crowd of admirers chanted “Madam President” as Mrs Hillary Clinton and husband Bill arrived to cast their ballots near their home Chappaqua, New York.

“I’m so happy, I’m just incredibly happy,” a beaming Mrs Clinton said as she emerged, shaking hands, mingling and chatting with the crowd. “All my friends and my neighbours, it makes me so happy.”

Mrs Clinton already had the vote of 74-year-old Leonor Perez, who cast her ballot in Hialeah, Florida, a must-win state for her Republican rival Trump. “I voted for Hillary because it’s time for a woman to wear the pants in this country,” Perez said.

The name of the winner was not expected to be known before 0300 GMT. Mrs Clinton has a slim lead in the polls but no one was ruling out a Trump victory.

A polling average by tracker site RealClearPolitics gave Mrs Clinton a 3.3-percentage point national lead, but Mr Trump is closer or even has the advantage in several of the swing states that he must conquer to pull off an upset. As a nervous world watched and waited, Americans chose between radically different visions of the future of the world’s biggest power offered by Democratic frontrunner Clinton and Republican maverick Trump.

The 69-year-old former first lady, senator and secretary of state -- backed by A-list musical stars and incumbent President Barack Obama -- urged the country to unite and vote for “a hopeful, inclusive, big-hearted America.”