You can still buy electricity via Maxmalipo, firm says

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Maxcom Africa PLC says information circulating on social media that the government has terminated its contract with Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) of selling electricity via prepaid system, LUKU, effective March 31 is wrong.

This comes after Tanesco announced that from April 2 its payment system will migrate to the government-run platform dubbed Government e-payment Gateway (GePG).

In a statement released on Thursday, March 29, by firm’s Marketing and Innovation and Public and Communication head Deogratius Lazari, Maxcom urged public to ignore the information saying the contract between two firms had expired.

“We’ll be linking our Maxmalipo platform to the GePG. So, customers will continue be able to pay for electricity units via our Maxmalipo system,” reads the statement in part.

The GePG is the service through which customers can pay for public service via cards, internet banking and mobile money.

Currently, Maxcom operates in six African countries, namely Tanzania – which hosts the firm’s headquarters – Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Burundi.