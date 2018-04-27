Magufuli urges Tanzanians to make money from roads and rain

By Peter Elias @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. President John Pombe Magufuli thinks Tanzanians should not complain of starvation while there is sufficient rainfall – and while they are getting new roads.

During the launch of the Dodoma-Babati Highway in Kondoa early Friday (April 27), President Magufuli was insistent that Tanzanians shouldn’t expect food handouts when they have roads and rains.

“Don’t complain of hunger or wait for handouts while the nation has excellent weather and our roads are being upgraded,” he said. “Use the rains and roads to make money.”

Government is spending Sh107.6 billion on the new highway as part of a Sh378.4 billion roadworks plan co-funded via Japanese international aid and the African Development Bank, according to President Magufuli.

Earlier, Tanzania National Roads Agency boss Patrick Mfugale had said the new stretch of road plugs into a grander vision for a Pan-African highway running from Cape Town to Cairo.

The new 10,228km road network will cut across eight countries, from South Africa via Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Sudan, Ethiopia, and all the way to Egypt.

The Tanzanian stretch will be 1,222km long and should last for 20 years according to MrMfugale. It will pass through Tunduma, Iringa, Dodoma, Babati, Arusha and Namanga.

The Dodoma-Babati Highway was completed in October last year, opening up commercial links between the two regions that had previously been largely isolated from each other.