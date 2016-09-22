Youth not afraid of bribes, study reveals

Dar es Salaam. At least six out of 10 Tanzanian youth believe it doesn’t matter how one earns money provided one does not end up behind bars, a survey commissioned by the East African Institute, part of Aga Khan University, reveals.

The views from 1,939 rural and urban based Tanzanian youth indicate that 60 per cent of young people would easily take or give a bribe. “Clearly, we have a huge reservoir of corrupt and corruptible youth, who are not keen on the ideals of the founding fathers of the nation,” says Dr Alex Awiti, the director of the Institute; adding that “They have a penchant for impunity.”

On the contrary with reference to the findings Tanzanian youth are not waiting for government jobs. Many are interested in starting up their own businesses.

At the same time 75 per cent of the youth claimed that faith is their most cherished value, followed by hard work and family.

“Our youth need to learn the facts on corruption, especially from people and institutions they trust the most --politicians, faith leaders and family,” says Dr Awiti.

“They need to be told that Tanzania’s recent economic growth would’ve been greater if corruption was absent, that corruption inhibits opportunity rather than enables it, and that integrity is a fundamental, universal value.”

Dr Awiti believes the anti-corruption messages to youth should be coupled with education on how to channel their dreams of starting businesses and succeeding — while playing by the rules.