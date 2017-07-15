ZIFF crowns the best films this evening

By Paul Owere @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. After nine days of movies the Zanzibar International Film Festival will on Saturday evening crown the cream of the film industry at an awards ceremony that is set to take place at the Ngome Kongwe Amphitheatre.

With a galaxy of filmmakers in attendance, the historic venue is set to witness a beehive of activities as laughter and perhaps disappointment too crown the annual event.

The ceremony is set to be graced by the permanent secretary in the ministry of information, culture and arts Prof Gabriel Elisante alongside the festival chief guest Dexter Davis.

The films that were enter will vie for glory in different categories such as the European African Film Festival award, The Signis Award, East African Talent Award

Ousmane Sembene Best Short Film, and the Emerson Zanzibar Foundation Award

Local actors compete in categories such as Best actor, Best screen writer, Best Sound, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editor, Best actress and Best Feature Film.

Other awards include the, Silver Dhow, Best Music Video award, Golden Dhow which is top most award at the ceremony and the Bi Kidude Award which is in honour of the legendary musician who died some years ago.

The Life time achievement award has already been awarded to former president Jakaya Mrisho Kiwkete during the opening ceremony held over a week ago .

As part of the tradition the night will also feature performances from Tanzanian artistes such as rapper Fid Q and Damien Soul. BET award winner Rayvanny will in the meantime feature at the after party.