ZRB set to use EFDs to improve tax collection

By Haji Mtumwa TheCitizenTz hmtumwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The Zanzibar Revenue Board (ZRB) expects by November this year to start using electronic fiscal devices (EFDs) to improve tax collection from internal business operators and tourists.

ZRB Policy, Research and Planning manager Hemed Haji Saadat said this on Saturday, while making a presentation before reporters on revenue collection through EFDs at ZRB’s Mazizini offices in Unguja Urban.

He said preparations would be ready before the official start of the EFDs on the Isles.

In an initial stage, he said the system would involve traders using unreliable tax payment to the ZBR.

“This system will greatly help speed up tax payment by business operators because this kind of system will require traders to produce sales receipts.

“Previously, we were collecting tax in a difficult environment because we would go to traders and sometimes we could get incorrect tax collection data due to various reasons. But this new system will enable us to know all sales made by a trader daily without even going to their shops as we will be in the office, while getting their data through the EFDs, which will be installed in their areas of business,” he noted.

Besides tax collection from local traders, the ZRB official reiterated that they would also collect tax from tourists entering Zanzibar.