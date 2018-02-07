Zanzibar: We’re open to establishment of consulates

By Haji Mtumwa hmtumwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has said it has neither authority nor ability to build even consulates, leave alone embassies, in the Isles as many countries are not ready to send their envoys there.

The deputy minister in the Office of the Second Vice President, Mihayo Juma Nh’unga, made the statement today on February 08, 2018 at a meeting of House of Representatives that is currently ongoing at Chukwani in the outskirts of Zanzibar when answering a question by Tunguu representative Simai Mohammed Said.

The representative wanted to know why - despite many countries, including Qatar, showing great intent to have strong business relations with Zanzibar – the latter was yet to take deliberate steps to establish at least consulates to cement the relationships.

Responding to the question, Nh’unga said the Zanzibar government’s duty was only to convince friendly countries to open consulate offices in the Isles rather than the government taking up the role on their behalf.

He said every country had its own procedures of establishing embassies in foreing countries where they felt such offices were needed rather than the host countries taking it upon themselves to do so.

However, he noted tat Zanzibar was in talks with many countries around the world aimed at convincing them to open consulates in the Isles, especially if the government felt that such a move would lead to the development of the local communities.

“Apart from that, we also ensure an attractive environment in the Isles that would lure foreign governments, as a result of existing opportunities, to open consulates here,” he said.