Zanzibar assures investors

By Muhammed Khamis @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will avail all the relevant support to companies that are planning to invest in the Isles, President Ali Mohamed Shein has said.

Speaking to the management for the Dubai-based Privinvest and Advanced Marine Transport (AMT) Companies, Dr Shein said the government will remove all obstacles that hinder investors from investing in the Isles.

The Dubai-based company deals dealing in manufacturing of marine vessels, cargo transportation and ports operations.

“The government will create an enabling environment for local and international companies to fulfill their investment ambitions without obstacles,” he said.

He said the companies’ decision to invest in Zanzibar has come at the right time when the government was looking at ways through which people of Zanzibar can benefit from marine resources at their disposal.

The ATM Companies’ chairman for the African Zone, Mr Jean Boustany said once the investment deal reached, investment by the firm will boost Zanzibar’s economy through improvement of the fishery, industry and employment sectors.

He assured President Shein that the companies had real intention to invest in the Isles, pledging that they will render significant co-operation to the government.

“The companies also provide services to navy armies, renting planes, ships and commissioning and operation of natural gas and oil infrastructure,” he said.