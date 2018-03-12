Zanzibar celebrates young leaders as it marks commonwealth Day

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)—Zanzibar branch, on Monday March 12 marked Commonwealth Day—an annual celebration of the Commonwealth of Nations held on the second Monday of March.

CPA, previously known as the Empire Parliamentary Association, is an organization which works to support good governance, promote democracy and human rights.

The chairman of the CPA’s Zanzibar branch Mr Simai Mohammed said that this year’s event was marked under the theme, “Towards a common future,” bringing together the youth from 11 districts of Ugunja and Pemba on the Isles, under one forum.

“We decided to create a youth parliamentary forum. We, in Zanzibar have now united 50 young leaders—under the age of 30. We picked them from youth councils—the women, men and those who are wheel-chair bound,’’ said Mr Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed said the main aim of starting up a CPA branch in Zanzibar was to promote the positive values of parliamentary democracy which can be attained through meetings, seminars and parliamentary learning tours.

The commemorations in Zanzibar were graced by the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives Zanzibar, Mgeni Hassan Juma.