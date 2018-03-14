Zanzibar destroys 48 kilograms of meat imported from SA

By Faki Mjaka @TheCitizenTZ

Zanzibar. The Zanzibar Food and Drug Agency (ZFDA) has destroyed 48 kilos of meat that was brought into the country illegally.

The meat, which was the property of Qamar Company of Vingunguti in Dar es Salaam, was seized at Abeid Karume International Airport in the Isles last week.

Speaking over the meat seizure, the head of Food Control Department at ZFDA, Ms Aisha Suleiman, says the meat was destroyed following a ban imposed by ZFDA with the obligation of ensuring that residents get safe food and drugs.

She clarified that the ban was imposed by her office because of the outbreak of the Listeria disease in South Africa, saying the ban was on meat, milk and fish products.

She further said that the ban did not involve only Zanzibar, but it also involved Tanzania Mainland and other countries following the International Trade Protocol.

For his part, the Inspector of Food Products, particularly meat, Dr Othman Juma Othman, said the spread of the Listeria disease was largely caused by eating meat affected by bacteria.

He said the disease was both affecting children and adults after their body immunities had been weak because the meat bacteria causing also miscarriages in pregnant women.

He said the disease was discovered in South Africa in November last year, causing deaths of over 180 people.