Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Zanzibar inflation rate falls as prices of food, non-products drop

 

In Summary

The rate fell from 5.9 per cent in December 2017 to 5.2 per cent for January, 2018, according to data produced by the head of the Statistics Unit in the office of the Chief Statistician of the Zanzibar Government, Mr Khamis Msham.

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

A drop in prices of food products sent Zanzibar’s January inflation rate down by 0.7 per cent, the Statistics Department has said.

Some products, whose prices have gone down, include locally produced commodities like maize flour, sugar, cement, cassava, fish and ripe bananas.

However, prices of petroleum products rose during the period.

