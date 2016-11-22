Zanzibar pension scheme timely for poor elderly [VIDEO]

By Monika Rebela

With the introduction of universal pension, Zanzibar has become the first country in Eastern and Southern Africa region to roll out a cash pay plan for its elderly population.

The Tsh20,000 paid to each of the men and women aged 70 years and above has been welcomed as timely intervention.

Zanzibar’s older people are said to be heading up to 16 per cent of all households, supporting more than 200,000 vulnerable children.