Zanzibar’s female students outshine male counterparts

Zanzibar. Form Two 2017 examinations results announced by Zanzibar’s Ministry of Education and Vocational Training on Tuesday, January 30, show that female students outshined their male counterparts.

According to the results summary, while female students scored an average of 60.34 per cent in the overall scores, their male counterparts scored an average of 39.66 per cent.

Announcing the results at a press conference, Zanzibar's Education Minister Riziki Juma said despite the fact that female students scored higher than male students, the overall performance had improved from 70.1 per cent in 2016 to 73.98 per cent in 2017.

Upon the release of the results, the minister revealed that about 46,580 students (94.07 per cent) sat for the exams, including 26,061 female (55.95 per cent) and 20,519 male (44.05 per cent).

However, Ms Juma said 49,515 students were registered to sit for the exams in 2017, including 27,239 female (55.01 per cent) and 22,207 male (44.99 per cent) citing that 2,935 students (5.3 per cent) did not perform the exams for various reasons including illness, absenteeism, early marriage and death.

She further clarified that the overall performance indicated that at least 34,458 students (73.98 per cent) got pass marks allowing them to continue with Form Three in 2018.

“The students who will this year continue with Form Three include 20,793 female students (60.34 per cent) and 13,665 male students (39.66 per cent),” she clarified.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry under regulation number 58 (1) governing the Zanzibar National Examination Council, has canceled Form Two examination results of eight students over allegations of violating examination regulations.

Ms Juma also used the opportunity to announce the 2017 Form Six and Standard Four examinations results in which at least 31,145 Form Six students (96.19 per cent) who sat for the examinations obtained pass marks, seeing the overall performance improving by 0.99 per cent.

Announcing the Standard Four examination results, the minister revealed that about 26,448 pupils (71.21 per cent) including 14,764 female (55.82 per cent) and 11,684 male (44.18 per cent) got the required pass marks.