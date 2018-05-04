Friday, May 4, 2018

Zanzibar tourism stakeholders call for measures to address ‘critical skills mismatch’ hampering sector

 

The paper was issued on with support from BEST-Dialogue—a grant-giving programme that assists organisations to create better business environments—Zati said in a statement on Thursday, May 3.

Zanzibar. Zanzibar Association of Tourism Investors (Zati) has released a policy paper which advances solutions to what the association terms as critical skills mismatch afflicting the Archipelago’s tourism sector.

Recent research findings showed that skills mismatch is one of the major problems that have been impeding progress of tourism industry in the Isles.

The skills mismatch is the gap between an individual's job skills and labour market demands and to Zati it has become a major challenge for Zanzibar hotel and hospitality subsector.

“One of our long time cries has been that the basic knowledge of many students is at very low levels. It makes it difficult for them to even undergo into vocational training or on-the-job training,” noted Zati chairman Seif Masoud Miskiry.

According to the paper, about 92 per cent of the labour force in Zanzibar is either unskilled or semi-skilled and only 8.4 per cent of the labour force has training and education level above secondary education.

To solve the challenges the paper calls for the government to expedite prioritising and mainstreaming of labour market related skills development initiatives into the current   development frameworks as key in developing competent workforce for the tourism sector.

The paper also calls for collaboration apprenticeship meaning that training institutions and tourism employers to work together in internship trainings, workplace skills upgrading and offering demand-driven entrepreneurship trainings to develop competent workers in the tourism sector.

It also calls for development of national guidelines on quality assurance mechanisms for labour market skills training.

Zati urged the government to review the Zanzibar Education Policy 2006, the National Employment Policy  and the Tourism Development Policy 2003 to specifically recognise and prioritise on workplace skill trainings as viable measures for developing competent workforce.

The association also proposes Skills Development Levy (SDL) to finance skills development for both general education and training, while at the same time improving the capacity of vocational and technical training institutions in terms of infrastructure.

The paper calls on the government in collaboration with relevant stakeholders to develop and implements competency-based training curriculum for primary to higher education that have tourism orientation.

Zati calls for subjects like communication skills(including English proficiency), mathematics, ICT and general computer knowledge, geography and history, ecology, book keeping and accounts and other technical subjects to be prioritised and be taught with a tourism perspective at all levels.

