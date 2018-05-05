Zitto: 348 people missing

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi Dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament Zitto Kabwe (ACT Wazalendo) has said he has a list of 348 people who have gone missing in Mkuranga, Kibiti and Rufiji districts in Coast Region.

“Out of these, 68 were confirmed dead,” he told Parliament on Friday, May 4, as he was debating budget estimates amounting to Sh945.5 billion for the Home Affairs ministry during the 2018/19 fiscal year.

He expressed his disappointment over the delay of police force to investigate the torture, killings and kidnaping related incidents in the country for a long time.

“It’s hard to hold this, imagine today we are asked to approve over 60 per cent of the budget for the police force yet it fails to investigate thoroughly the criminal incidents,” he said.

He specifically mentioned the attack to Singida East MP Tundu Lissu, missing Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) journalist Azory Gwanda and Kibondo District Council chairman in Kigoma Region, Simon Kanguye, who allegedly went missing under suspicious circumstances since July 20, 2017.

“It’s a time for the police force to tell us about this. This information is critical for the safety of our people,” he argued.

Earlier, Kilwa South MP Selemani Bungara also known as Bwege mentioned a list of 12 people in Kilwa who are said to have been arrested by the police without being taken to court.

“They have never been seen again since they were arrested. We demand explanation on their whereabouts. They have families that depend on them,” he pleaded in Parliament.

Members of the Parliament have expressed mixed views over the performance of the police force.

While the majority of the ruling party CCM Members hailed the police for its continued efforts to protecting security of the country, their opposition counterparts faulted the force saying it has been breaching the rule of law. The MPs were debating the expenditure plan of amounting to Sh945.5 billion for the year 2018/19 as tabled on Thursday in the Parliament by minister on the docket, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba.

The CCM MPs, furthermore asked the government to improve the salaries, housing and working environments of the police, fire and rescue forces, prisons and immigration department.

Mpwapwa MP, George Lubeleje asked the police to be recognized for their role, saying they are working on difficult environment.

However, the police was in receiving end from the opposition lawmakers.

They cited incidents like the assassination attempt to the Singida East MP, Tundu Lissu, torturing and disappearance of people.

Arusha Urban MP Godbless Lema called for responsible minister and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro to step down.

His arguments were echoed by Ukonga MP Mwita Waitara, who complained about suspects who have been reported to be killed by the police officers.