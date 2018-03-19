Zitto advocates pro-rural economic policies

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTZ azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Opposition leader Zitto Kabwe yesterday advised the government to invest heavily in basic social services for Tanzanians living in rural areas.

The ACT-Wazalendo leader said investing in rural areas would have a multiplier effect and would be more effective than prioritising development projects in urban areas.

Mr Kabwe made the remarks when commenting on the findings of the latest Afrobarometer survey, which indicates that income poverty remains chronic economic problem in Tanzania.

Mr Kabwe, who is the Kigoma Urban MP, said the government should concentrate on improving the lives of rural Tanzanians through investing in education, agriculture, health and water provision.

“I have been wondering why agriculture and water are not among top priorities in the government’s proposed budget,” he said.

The lawmaker said most priorities in the proposed and past budgets were geared towards improving living standards in urban areas at the expense of rural dwellers.

“They are talking about roads and flyovers in Dar es Salaam...no one seems to care about rural people, who need farming implements and water both for farming and domestic use.”

Mr Kabwe was also briefing journalists on what he and other ACT leaders found out during visits to all wards where the party has councillors. “The fact is that life in rural areas is extremely tough,” he said, adding that basic necessities like health, water, transport, education and food were luxuries for most people living in the villages.

“Rural areas have been sidelined in terms of socioeconomic provision, in stark contrast to what the government wants us to believe.”

Mr Kabwe said people in rural area were spending more money to access some services than their urban counterparts.

“It is very difficult and expensive for rural Tanzanians to access clean water, electricity, transport and markets for their products. It is also virtually impossible for them to own land, build decent houses and get jobs,” he noted.

Afrobarometer is a pan-African, non-partisan research network that measures public opinions on democracy, governance and economic conditions.

Its latest survey revealed that 57 per cent of Tanzanians say the country’s economic situation is “worse” or “much worse” than a year ago.

However, a University of Dar es Salaam lecturer, Prof Haji Semboja, told The Citizen that the country was on the right track despite persistent extreme poverty.

He said the government’s current efforts to improve infrastructure would boost economic growth for the benefit of all.

“In the near future, Tanzanians will be able to use those roads and railways to boost trade with neighbouring countries,” Prof Semboja said.

He added that the government was doing a commendable job by focusing on a few development projects that could be easily handled rather than attempting to implement a multitude of projects which were beyond its capacity.