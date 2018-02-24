Zitto calls for ‘national dialogue’

By Mussa Juma @ TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe has said there is need for national dialogue to discuss the political situation in the country.

He also suggested the formation of a special team to probe “violations of human rights”.

Addressing journalists on Saturday February 24 during his on-going tour of all wards where his party has councillors, he said immediate measures need to be taken to rescue the situation.