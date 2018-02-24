Zitto calls for ‘national dialogue’

Arusha. ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe has said there is need for national dialogue to discuss the political situation in the country.
He also suggested the formation of a special team to probe “violations of human rights”.
Addressing journalists on Saturday February 24 during his on-going tour of all wards where his party has councillors, he said immediate measures need to be taken to rescue the situation.
“The dialogue should involve members of civil society, trade unions, the business community, farmers and pastoralists,” he said.