Zitto party opposed to Moroccan king’s visit

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Debate over Tanzania’s merits and demerits of economic diplomacy came to the fore yesterday after an opposition party issued a statement protesting against a possible visit of the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, later this month.

The Citizen could not independently verify whether the Moroccan royalty’s visit to Tanzania has been confirmed, but a statement issued by ACT-Wazalendo yesterday said it would hold demonstrations to protest against what it views as Tanzania’s shift of support from Western Sahara to Morocco.

“ACT-Wazalendo has been saddened by reports that the King of Morocco will visit Tanzania later this month and sign various bilateral economic and investment agreements with the government on conditions that our country supports the Moroccan engineered move to expel Western Sahara from the African Union,” reads part of the statement.

The statement said it wants the government to come out and say whether its stance on the Western Sahara dispute has changed.

But various stakeholders, who spoke to The Citizen on various occasions, seemed to support any possible change of stance of Tanzania over the Western Sahara issue on grounds that the current foreign policy puts more priorities on economic benefits the country can accrue from its bilateral relations.

Speaking to The Citizen in a telephone interview, the head of Economic Diplomacy Department of the Dar es Salaam-based Centre for Foreign Affairs, Dr Ahmed Mtengwa, said President John Magufuli’s industrialisation drive would have to tip off Tanzania about countries that were doing well in that area regardless of their past histories.

“I welcome the visit if it aims at strengthening economic ties between the two countries. This would not prevent us from urging them to resolve the Western Saharan problem,” he said.

He disputed a notion that opening an economic diplomatic channel with Morocco would be a radical shift on the Tanzania’s foreign policy stance.

“The government’s logic in foreign affairs and diplomacy remains the same as that of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere. It is the approach used in its implementation that has changed,” he said. Assistant lecturer at the Centre Innocent Shoo for his part said prioritising human rights, ideological solidarity and other issues would hinder the country from fulfilling its economic interests.

Mr Shoo also concurred with the idea of initiating economic relations with Morocco to enable the country to achieve its industrialisation ambitions whether this requires Tanzania to support Morocco’s bid to rejoin the AU or not.

“This would definitely be a win-win situation for Tanzania. In fact, it should see Tanzania benefit more from technology transfer considering the fact that Morocco is a middle income country with a strong manufacturing base,” he said.

Mr Godwin Gonde Aman also from the Centre said Tanzania should forget the Western Saharan controversy because Morocco was in a better position to resolve its internal dispute as Nigeria did with Biafra.

“Tanzania missed a lot of opportunities by supporting Biafra. President Magufuli should not repeat the mistake. Instead, he should attract partners, who can support his economic initiatives,” he said.