Zitto’s private motion flops

By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. Opposition Member of Parliament, Zitto Kabwe’s bid to table a private motion asking the Parliament to form a probe committee over incidents of abductions flopped Wednesday evening as the House voted against the move.

After passing the budget of the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Kabwe (Kigoma Urban – ACT Wazalendo) stood up citing Parliamentary standing order number 120 which allows him to ask the National Assembly to form a special committee to probe a specific issue raised by the lawmaker.

After deliberations, the Speaker of the National Assembly. Mr Job Ndugai, ruled that the MPs should vote whether the matter to go on or not.

Mr Kabwe explained that it was just a notice to the chair and then he would submit the written motion over the matter.

However, the MPs from the ruling party and cabinet members said the committee could interfere the security and investigation issues therefore wanted the move stopped.

At the end, the MPs voted by saying yes or no and that way the move was killed.

In a statement he issued later, Mr Zitto said that was not the end of his mission to probe the activities of the national security vowing to raise similar issue when the Parliament debates a budget of a ministry which hosts national Security docket .