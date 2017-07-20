ZoomTanzania rollout campaign to promote youth in business

“Start Small Think Big series will motivate more Tanzanians to begin businesses by using real examples of successful in the Tanzanian businesses in the market,” reads part of the statement released by the company.

According to ZoomTanzania, the campaign aims to boost more sellers to register their businesses with ZoomTanzania. The leading digital marketplace is a powerful tool that helps sellers reach out to more buyers, beneficial to sellers because of the low risks of the digital space.

With the current stable growth of the economy, Tanzania is now the fourth fastest growing economy in Africa. According to ZoomTanzania, this is a great sign for Tanzanians especially the youth to venture more into entrepreneurship.