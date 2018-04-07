Zuma in court as Korean Park jailed for 24 years

Johannesburg/Seoul. South Africa’s immediate former President Jacob Zuma appeared in court yesterday facing 16 counts of graft.

As the controversial former Roben Island inmate was arraigned in a South Korean court jailed ex-president Park Geun-hye was jailed for 24 years for corruption. Both presidents from two very different countries had been marred by corruption allegations and eventually forced out of office. Zuma was, however, charged yesterday for offences he committed before he was president. Mr Zuma claimed innocence when he appeared in court, saying that graft charges against him were “politically motivated.”

“I am innocent till proven guilty, but there are people who want to treat me like I am guilty,” Mr Zuma told cheering supporters outside the Durban High Court after the case was adjourned till June following a 15-minute preliminary hearing. President Zuma resigned in February 2018 after he relinquished the presidency of the South African ruling party. Cyril Ramaphosa, who had won the party presidency after defeating Zuma’s ex-wife Dhlamini, became South African President. Park’s trial in South Korea had lasted for more than 10 months, highlighting shady links between big business and politics in South Korea.

“The accused abused the power bestowed by the people -- the true ruler of this country -- to cause chaos in national administration,” said Judge Kim Se-yoon, delivering the ruling.

Park, 66, was convicted of receiving or demanding more than $20 million from conglomerates, sharing secret state documents, “blacklisting” artists critical of her policies, and firing officials who resisted her abuses of power.