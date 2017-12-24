Lobby groups welcome release of Cameroon journalist

By Ndi Eugene Ndi

Yaoundé, Sunday. International lobby groups have welcomed the release from prison of the Cameroon-based Radio France Internationale (RFI) correspondent Ahmed Abba.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said it welcomed the ruling, but maintained that Abba was a victim of a monumental travesty of justice and should never have been arrested or charged in the first place.

“We are delighted that Ahmed Abba will finally be free, having already spent 876 days in jail,” said Ms Angela Quintal, the CPJ Africa Programme Coordinator.

“Ahmed paid a high price for the public’s right to know. He must now be allowed to rebuild his life and career without fear of reprisal.”

Amnesty International (AI) said Abba’s release offers ‘a glimmer of hope’ to other people detained without legitimate reason as part of the ongoing conflict with the Boko Haram in Cameroon that they may too receive justice.

“His release is a huge relief for him and his family, as well as all those who mobilised themselves tirelessly on his behalf since 2015,” said Mr Ilaria Allegrozzi, the AI Lake Chad researcher.

Abba, who was sentenced to 10 years on terrorism charges, was freed from the Kondengui Prison in Yaoundé on Friday night after a military appeal court acquitted him a day earlier.

The journalist was also fined $92,000 (FCFA 57m) in April for "laundering of the proceeds of terrorist acts" amidst heavy criticism from media freedom organisations.

The appeal chamber of the Yaoundé military court on December 21 acquitted the reporter of the charge, but sentenced him to 24 months on a less severe charge of "non-denunciation of terrorism", but he had already spent 29 months in jail; five more than his reduced sentenced.

Abba, who reports for RFI’s Hausa language service from the Boko Haram-prone Far North, was arrested in July 2015. He was accused of having collaborated with the jihadist group and withholding information in connection with his coverage of insurgencies by the group from authorities, accusation he all denied.