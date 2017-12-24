Sunday, December 24, 2017

Madagascar appeals for support to counter weather disasters

In Summary

The agency that spent an estimated $650,000 for its mission this year, said the island nation was putting in place measures to counter any weather eventualities

Advertisement
By Rivonala Razafison

Antananarivo, Sunday. The Madagascar Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) is appealing for international support to mitigate the effects of adverse weather conditions in 2018.

The agency that spent an estimated $650,000 for its mission this year, said the island nation was putting in place measures to counter any weather eventualities

Weather experts have warned of more cyclones and heavy floods in Madagascar during the current wet season.

Meteorologists have predicted that the whole country could receive more rainfall than usual until next May.

“We are getting prepared to face any eventualities from now on,” stated BNGRC boss Thierry Venty.

Mr Venty advised the people to strictly follow the instructions of the bureau whenever they were issued.

“Two-thirds of our work is focused on the preparedness and another one-third on the direct intervention in the field,” he added.

In its 2017 forecast, BNGRC predicted the passage of the powerful tropical cyclone Enawo in early March and the recent plague outbreak.

Cyclone Enawo, considered the strongest to strike Madagascar in 13 years, killed at least 81 people and affected 437,405 others in 17 out of the 22 regions.

The government declared a national disaster in the aftermath of the cyclone.

The plague epidemics that followed soon afterwards killed over 200 people, including foreigners. It affected nearly 1,300 people from August to December.

Huge financial and technical support from the international community helped the island nation to put the epidemic under control.

advertisement

In The Headlines

19 minutes ago

Death toll in boat accident reaches 19

Six more bodies of passengers who drowned in Lake Tanganyika after two boats collided at Msihezi

Zanzibar to spend Sh1.2bn on revolution day

The government of Zanzibar has revealed that it would spend over Sh1.2 billion for the 54th

  • News
    Over 1,000 candidates to miss out on first selection to join Form I in Babati, Hanang’ districts  
  • News
    Rice prices remain flat on Christmas day  
  • News
    Contractor given ultimatum to complete port construction  
  • News
    Simiyu farmers now seek help from extension officers  