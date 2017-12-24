Madagascar appeals for support to counter weather disasters

By Rivonala Razafison

Antananarivo, Sunday. The Madagascar Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) is appealing for international support to mitigate the effects of adverse weather conditions in 2018.

The agency that spent an estimated $650,000 for its mission this year, said the island nation was putting in place measures to counter any weather eventualities

Weather experts have warned of more cyclones and heavy floods in Madagascar during the current wet season.

Meteorologists have predicted that the whole country could receive more rainfall than usual until next May.

“We are getting prepared to face any eventualities from now on,” stated BNGRC boss Thierry Venty.

Mr Venty advised the people to strictly follow the instructions of the bureau whenever they were issued.

“Two-thirds of our work is focused on the preparedness and another one-third on the direct intervention in the field,” he added.

In its 2017 forecast, BNGRC predicted the passage of the powerful tropical cyclone Enawo in early March and the recent plague outbreak.

Cyclone Enawo, considered the strongest to strike Madagascar in 13 years, killed at least 81 people and affected 437,405 others in 17 out of the 22 regions.

The government declared a national disaster in the aftermath of the cyclone.

The plague epidemics that followed soon afterwards killed over 200 people, including foreigners. It affected nearly 1,300 people from August to December.